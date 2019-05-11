Preview: Monmouth-Roseville
|Name
|Position
|Grad Year
|Height
|Weight
|
Austin Johnson
|
RB
|
2020
|
5-foot-11
|
230
|
Taber Lindsey
|
OL
|
2021
|
6-foot-2
|
320
|
Jakob Thomas
|
DE/DT
|
2020
|
6-foot-2
|
270
|
Blake Smith
|
DT
|
2020
|
6-foot-2
|
335
|
Austin Johnson
|
DE
|
2020
|
5-foot-11
|
230
|
Carter Russell
|
LB
|
2021
|
5-foot-9
|
210
|
Rashaun King
|
QB/WR/DB
|
2020
|
6-foot-0
|
170
|
Trey Anderson
|
OL/LB
|
2020
|
6-foot-0
|
175
|
Jack Thompson
|
QB/DB
|
2021
|
5-foot-10
|
155
|
Colton Russell
|
RB/DB
|
2021
|
5-foot-10
|
155
|
Keshawn Taylor
|
WR/DB
|
2021
|
5-foot-8
|
155
|
Kevin Bikopo
|
WR/DB
|
2021
|
5-foot-10
|
155
|
Aden Davis
|
OL/DL
|
2022
|
5-foot-11
|
195
|
Derek Chandler
|
RB/DB
|
2022
|
5-foot-10
|
150
School: Monmouth-Roseville
Mascot: Titans
Conference: Three Rivers Mississippi
Twitter: @MonRoseFB_TR
Head Coach: Jeremy Adolphson
Assistant Coaches: Dan Morrison, Kevin Ferry, Jarrod Hippen, Garrick Randolph, Sam Brooks, Ken Blackman, Tanner Woods
2018 results: 9-3 (5-1) Three Rivers Mississippi. The Titans made the 2018 Class 3A state playoff field and defeated Wilmington and Eureka before losing to Herscher in quarterfinal round action.
2019 Monmouth Roseville Titans schedule
Friday 08/30/19 Orion Home 7:00 PM
Friday 09/06/19 Rockridge Away 7:00 PM
Friday 09/13/19 Hall Away 7:00 PM
Friday 09/20/19 Kewanee Home 7:00 PM
Friday 09/27/19 Bureau Valley Home 7:00 PM
Friday 10/04/19 CO-OP Erie/P'town Away 7:00 PM
Friday 10/11/19 St. Bede Academy Home 7:00 PM
Friday 10/18/19 Princeton Away 7:00 PM
Friday 10/25/19 Sherrard Home 7:00 PM
2018 Monmouth Roseville Titans Summer/7on7 plans
7 on 7 at Monmouth College 7/26 & 7/29
Team Camp at Illinois college 7/23 - 7/25
Did you know....that Monmouth Roseville posted it's best season in 2018 in program history since both Monmouth and Roseville merged back in 2005.