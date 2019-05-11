News More News
Preview: Monmouth-Roseville

EDGYTIM.com previews the 2019 Monmouth-Roseville Titans here. For more in depth year long IHSA football team and recruiting coverage make sure to subscribe to the EDGY Nation today.

Returning Offensive Starters
Name Position Grad Year Height Weight

Austin Johnson

RB

2020

5-foot-11

230

Taber Lindsey

OL

2021

6-foot-2

320
Returning Defensive Starters
Name Position Grad Year Height Weight

Jakob Thomas

DE/DT

2020

6-foot-2

270

Blake Smith

DT

2020

6-foot-2

335

Austin Johnson

DE

2020

5-foot-11

230

Carter Russell

LB

2021

5-foot-9

210
Newcomers to Watch
Name Position Grad Year Height Weight

Rashaun King

QB/WR/DB

2020

6-foot-0

170

Trey Anderson

OL/LB

2020

6-foot-0

175

Jack Thompson

QB/DB

2021

5-foot-10

155

Colton Russell

RB/DB

2021

5-foot-10

155

Keshawn Taylor

WR/DB

2021

5-foot-8

155

Kevin Bikopo

WR/DB

2021

5-foot-10

155

Aden Davis

OL/DL

2022

5-foot-11

195

Derek Chandler

RB/DB

2022

5-foot-10

150

School: Monmouth-Roseville

Mascot: Titans

Conference: Three Rivers Mississippi

Twitter: @MonRoseFB_TR

Head Coach: Jeremy Adolphson

Assistant Coaches: Dan Morrison, Kevin Ferry, Jarrod Hippen, Garrick Randolph, Sam Brooks, Ken Blackman, Tanner Woods

2018 results: 9-3 (5-1) Three Rivers Mississippi. The Titans made the 2018 Class 3A state playoff field and defeated Wilmington and Eureka before losing to Herscher in quarterfinal round action.

2019 Monmouth Roseville Titans schedule

Friday 08/30/19 Orion Home 7:00 PM

Friday 09/06/19 Rockridge Away 7:00 PM

Friday 09/13/19 Hall Away 7:00 PM

Friday 09/20/19 Kewanee Home 7:00 PM

Friday 09/27/19 Bureau Valley Home 7:00 PM

Friday 10/04/19 CO-OP Erie/P'town Away 7:00 PM

Friday 10/11/19 St. Bede Academy Home 7:00 PM

Friday 10/18/19 Princeton Away 7:00 PM

Friday 10/25/19 Sherrard Home 7:00 PM

2018 Monmouth Roseville Titans Summer/7on7 plans

7 on 7 at Monmouth College 7/26 & 7/29

Team Camp at Illinois college 7/23 - 7/25

Did you know....that Monmouth Roseville posted it's best season in 2018 in program history since both Monmouth and Roseville merged back in 2005.

