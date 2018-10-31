Algonquin (IL) Jacobs senior three star ranked offensive tackle recruit Joacheim Price (6-foot-8, 315 pounds) gave Western Michigan his verbal commitment last month. Price, who saw his senior season end early due to an injury discusses his decision to pledge to the Western Michigan Broncos here. .

"I'm very happy about my decision to commit to Western Michigan," according to Price. "I looked at several different schools and in the end I just felt like Western Michigan was the best place for me."

Price discussed why he pledged to the WMU Broncos.

"Western Michigan has a lot to offer. I'm planning to major in Psychology and they have a terrific Psychology program. Western Michigan is also pretty close to home and it's maybe 3 hours from my house. WMU also stuck with me after my injury and stayed loyal to me when some other schools decided to back off."

Price looked hard at a handful of schools before making his decision.

"I looked hard at schools such as Virginia, Illinois, Syracuse, Minnesota and Duke. Some of those schools either stopped staying in contact with me and some others just said they wouldn't take a commitment from me. It was unfortunate but in the end everything worked out for me and I'm very excited to commit to Western Michigan."

Price, who had surgery earlier this fall is already working hard to get back to being healthy again.

"I had surgery on October 2nd and I'm already walking and starting to go through rehab and my main focus is to get better. It's about a six month recovery process and I'll be fully back by the spring."

Price, who is planning to make an official visit to WMU in December is also thrilled to have his recruiting process completed.

"It's been a crazy process and it was very stressful for myself along with my family. It was just a lot to deal with for myself and my family."

Joacheim Price is verbally committed to Western Michigan.

