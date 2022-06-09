Primer: This weekend's Purdue football official visitors

Four-star wide receiver Justin Brown (Rivals.com)

After last weekend's Indiana-heavy slate of official visitors, this one's comes from all over, as Purdue's expected to host nearly a dozen prospects on campus Friday through Sunday. A look at the anticipated visitors ...

The RIvals.com four-star prospect is the first wide receiver Purdue will have brought in for an official visit this cycle. He holds a slew of early offers and just took an official visit to Louisville.

The four-star offensive lineman just visited LSU and also holds offers from Michigan State, Michigan and many others.

The past few years, Purdue's recruited a number of Swiss Army Knife-type athletes who could go to either side of the ball. Jackson would be another, as he's most likely a running back recruit, but could also land at corner.

The highly recruited defensive tackle target is part of another big weekend for defensive line recruits. Vanderbilt just got a visit and Stanford is slated to later this month.

The Kentucky defensive tackle is a priority for Kentucky and Louisville, holds an offer from Florida State, and plans a Michigan official visit for late June. Another high-end D-line target for the Boilermaker coaching staff.

Same. Carter's a really highly recruited edge rusher from the Brohms' native Louisville. Another priority for the in-state Kentucky schools, too.

The Georgian is being recruited by Purdue as a cornerback. Purdue's his biggest offer to date.

The Chicagoland safety appears to be zeroed in on Purdue, Iowa and Wisconsin. He visited Madison last weekend.

The In-state tight end is a Boilermaker priority who's set to also take visits to Iowa and Iowa State the rest of the month.

The Chicagoland tight end Is one of the best at his position, and certainly one of the best In the Midwest. He visited Purdue unofficially back in the spring and now returns for an official. Illinois and Michigan are two other players for him.