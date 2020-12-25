EdgyTim - Pugh Gives UC Christmas Commit

For weeks now, Fenwick (Ill.) three-star wide receiver Eian Pugh has looked to Christmas as his decision day. And he announced it would be either Cincinnati or Indiana.

Today, Pugh followed through with that promise. And he it's the Bearcats he's given the gift of his commitment to.

Pugh was recruited primarily by assistant coach Mike Brown. And Pugh also was fortunate to make an in-person visit to Clifton last month that helped in his decision. The visit was only with his family and didn't include any Cincinnati staff, due to the ongoing NCAA recruiting dead period.

"I just couldn't make a college decision until I at least was able to see the schools in person," Pugh previously told EdgyTim.com. "The visit to Cincinnati was good and even though it was a rainy day I was still able to see and experience a lot at Cincinnati. I was able to tour around the campus and I was also able to get on the football field and see the stadium since they left it open. Everything was really nice at Cincinnati and I really liked how it's located in the heart of the city. It's a pretty nice set up for college."

The Bearcats now have six total commitments in the 2022 class. And as of early Friday evening, the class ranked No. 6 nationally.

Check back with BearcatReport.com for more on Pugh and his decision, as well as what it means for Cincinnati.