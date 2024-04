Purdue baseball announced an important schedule change for its upcoming series with Northwestern next weekend. The Boilermakers have won seven consecutive Big Ten games, but its next one will be played at the Friendly Confines of Wrigley Field.

For those outside the Chicago are the game will air live next Friday night on BTN at 8pm ET. For those in Chicago it is a great chance to see a strong Purdue team play in one of the premier venues on the planet.

Purdue is currently 23-13 overall (and leading Ball State 4-1 as of the moment of this writing) and 8-4 in the Big Ten halfway through the league schedule. The Boilermakers are in the running for their first Big Ten baseball titles since 2012, and this kicks off the second half of the league schedule in style.

