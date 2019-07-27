Taking another step toward another outstanding wide receiver class, Purdue added a commitment Saturday from one of the fastest players on the market — Chicagoland's Marcellus Moore.

The Rivals.com three-star prospect and track star from Plainfield North committed to the Boilermakers over offers from offers from Illinois, Michigan, Nebraska and many others, in addition to a new offer from Tennessee.

The 5-foot-8, 165-pounder and Illinois' reigning 100-meter champion — he ran a 10.39 — is projected to play slot receiver at Purdue.

He joins Texas' Collin Sullivan as those committed to Purdue in its follow-up class to last season's outstanding crop of wide receiver signees, but the Boilermaker coaching staff isn't finished at the position, as four-star prospect Maliq Carr remains a target, too.

Moore has indicated he expects to graduate high school in December and enroll in college in January.

More to come ...



