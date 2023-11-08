Ben Freehill has a big leg. He's a kicker in the Big Ten. It's expected.



Freehill spends a lot of time on his craft. He works at it. Ball after ball sent into the sky. From Oklahoma State to Purdue, Freehill was finally getting his chance to be an everyday kicker.



It started out pretty well. He didn't land a long kick in the 39-35 Fresno State loss, but he knocked down five extra points in five tries. Against Virginia Tech he got a field goal to go and another three extra points in a win.



Then Purdue looked to face off with Syracuse at home. Freehill's leg got bigger. I'm not talking about in game heroics or metaphors. Physically, literally, it swelled up, started getting bigger from his ankle to his knee. His feet, the appendage he depends on for all that kicking started to hurt.



It actually started Virginia Tech, a little bit of pain, like a tweak that he felt in his calf. It hurt to touch, but a little Tylenol and he was on his way.



What happened next wasn't going to go down with over counter medication.