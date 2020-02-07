EJ: I’m going to see you all the time now that I live in Chicago. I’m going to have to think of some new questions to ask you.

JJ: That’ll be nice. I get the same questions a lot.

EJ: Then let’s start off with something different. You have a part-time job working for an engineer. What’s that like?

JJ: It’s fun. You are always learning something new everyday. That’s one of the biggest reasons why I’m doing it. Of course, I’m trying to help my family out with money. But I’m learning everyday. And if I can learn something new, then I’m accomplishing something everyday.

EJ: I saw your Overtime feature. You were a pretty good hockey player. Why did you go the football route?

JJ: Hockey was my first love. It was awesome. It taught me so much. It taught me the toughness factor. I had to decide if I was going to do the hockey route and go play juniors somewhere that would not be at home. I’m a big family guy, so I went football. I love both unconditionally, so it wasn’t that terrible picking one. But staying home contributed to it the most.