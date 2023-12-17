QB Alessio Milivojevic Commits: 'Michigan State stuck out in many ways'
Michigan State has landed one of its preferred quarterbacks in the 2024 class as three-star prospect Alessio Milivojevic committed to the Spartans on Sunday.
Milivojevic had been previously committed to Ball State, pledging to the Cardinals back in June. However, after officially visiting Michigan State this past weekend, Milivojevic publicly announced his decision to decommit from Ball State on Saturday.
A strong pitch from Michigan State head coach Jonathan Smith, offensive coordinator/quarterbacks coach Brain Lindgren and the rest of the coaching staff, the chance to play football at the Big Ten level, and the university itself all stood out to Milivojevic.
"Michigan State really stuck out in many ways — playing in the Big Ten, having an amazing coaching staff like this and getting developed by them, and also at the same time getting a great education," Milivojevic told Spartans Illustrated.
The official visit to East Lansing was all Milivojevic needed to see to know that Michigan State was where he belonged. He participated in some fun events, bonded with the coaches and fellow recruits, and learned more about his fit in MSU's offense under the new regime.
He took the trip to MSU with his father, Ivan, and mother, Lynn.
"We got to see all of campus, the new facilities, went go-karting, and bowling also," Milivojevic said about the official visit. "Had some good meetings about the offense and just everything in general. My favorite part (of the trip) was probably looking at the offense and seeing how I would fit into it."
The Spartans quickly evaluated Milivojevic, identified him as a priority target and got right to work. Lindgren went to visit the quarterback in Illinois in early December, and MSU extended a scholarship offer over the phone a couple days later.
From there, Milivojevic quickly began to build bonds with Lindgren and Smith, and they really hit it off during his visit this past weekend. He also grew closer with several other staff members.
"My relationship is very good with both of them, especially after this weekend, getting to know them more and sitting in meetings with them," Milivojevic said about Smith and Lindgren. "Coach Mason (Ruddy) also accompanied us throughout the visit, along with the whole staff."
The 6-foot-3, 215-pound Milivojevic starred at St. Francis High School in Wheaton, Illinois. He put together an incredible senior campaign, completing 251 of his 345 passes (72.8%) for 3,408 yards and 40 touchdowns compared to just four interceptions. He also had 331 rushing yards and nine additional scores on the ground.
Now he will be going from being a St. Francis Spartan to being a Michigan State Spartan.
Milivojevic's scholarship offers count is well into the double-digits. In addition to Michigan State and Ball State, he has additional offers from Arkansas State, Bowling Green, Buffalo, UConn, Eastern Michigan, Marshall, Mississippi, Nebraska, Tulane and several others.
He is a dual-threat quarterback who is comfortable in both the passing game and running game.
"I would describe myself as a QB who can sit in the pocket and make all the throws, but also I’m big and physical and get the running first downs or stretch out a play," Milivojevic explained.
In what was a heavy weekend of visitors for Michigan State, Milivojevic got along really well with the other recruits on campus. He also believes that the 2024 class, MSU's first under Smith, will be a special group.
"It was very easy to mesh with all of the recruits, and I think we have a great class coming in," Milivojevic noted.
While becoming a Michigan State Spartan was ultimately the best decision for Milivojevic, decommitting from Ball State after being committed there for more than six months was an agonizing decision for the young quarterback.
"It was the most difficult thing I’ve ever had to do," Milivojevic said about decommitting from the Cardinals. "Being committed there for as long as I was, and just the way the coaching staff treated me and my family, it was a very hard decision."
Milivojevic is currently the only 2024 quarterback committed to Michigan State, but that could change soon as the Spartans may add more signal-callers to the group.
With the early signing period opening on Wednesday (Dec. 20), MSU's 2024 high school recruiting class grows to 12 commits as of now. In addition to Milivojevic, the Spartans have pledges from athlete/defensive back Andrew Brinson (who also committed o nSunday) running backs Makhi Frazier and Brandon Tullis, tight end Wyatt Hook, wide receiver Nick Marsh, defensive back Jaylen Thompson, athlete/defensive back Justin Denson Jr., defensive back Keshawn Williams, linebacker Jadyn Walker and offensive linemen Mercer Luniewski and Charlton Luniewski.
Michigan State's 2024 high school recruiting class currently ranks 72nd in the country.
Milivojevic will sign with the Spartans on Wednesday and enroll early, joining the program in January.
"I’m very excited for this opportunity for me and my family," Milivojevic said.
Highlights:
_______________________________________________________________________________________
Join the discussion on this article in our premium forums by clicking here.
You can also follow us on Twitter, Facebook, Threads, TikTok, and Instagram.
For video content, including our Red Cedar Radar podcast, find us on YouTube and consider subscribing.