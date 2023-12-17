Michigan State has landed one of its preferred quarterbacks in the 2024 class as three-star prospect Alessio Milivojevic committed to the Spartans on Sunday.

Milivojevic had been previously committed to Ball State, pledging to the Cardinals back in June. However, after officially visiting Michigan State this past weekend, Milivojevic publicly announced his decision to decommit from Ball State on Saturday.

A strong pitch from Michigan State head coach Jonathan Smith, offensive coordinator/quarterbacks coach Brain Lindgren and the rest of the coaching staff, the chance to play football at the Big Ten level, and the university itself all stood out to Milivojevic.

"Michigan State really stuck out in many ways — playing in the Big Ten, having an amazing coaching staff like this and getting developed by them, and also at the same time getting a great education," Milivojevic told Spartans Illustrated.

The official visit to East Lansing was all Milivojevic needed to see to know that Michigan State was where he belonged. He participated in some fun events, bonded with the coaches and fellow recruits, and learned more about his fit in MSU's offense under the new regime.

He took the trip to MSU with his father, Ivan, and mother, Lynn.

"We got to see all of campus, the new facilities, went go-karting, and bowling also," Milivojevic said about the official visit. "Had some good meetings about the offense and just everything in general. My favorite part (of the trip) was probably looking at the offense and seeing how I would fit into it."