Lemont (Ill.) senior QB/ATH Nathan Kunickis (6-foot-3, 210 pounds) made a recent camp and visit to Brown University and was able to come away with an offer from the Brown Bears. Kunickis didn't wait too long and on Monday gave Brown his verbal commitment. Kunickis discusses his decision to pledge to Brown in this latest recruiting update.

"The Brown camp was actually my last of 19 camps that I attended this summer," Kunickis said. "Brown has been recruiting me for some time now and I was able to make a visit to see them back in the spring and watched a spring practice. Overall I had just a great camp and visit to Brown last week and I took a few days to talk everything over with my parents and they fully support my decision."

Kunickis pointed towards some key factors which led to his verbal commitment to Brown.

"I just went out and had a pretty good camp at Brown. I worked out at both quarterback and also linebacker and the Brown coaches really like my game and my energy. They also like that I'm a pretty versatile player and they are recruiting me as both a linebacker and also as a quarterback. Brown just has a great coaching staff that made me feel wanted and they definitely have a plan for me. Brown definitely recruited me the hardest of any school and they also have been very honest and straight forward with me during my recruiting process. The academics at Brown are world class and it's always been about academics first for me and my family. Brown just feels like the place for me and I'm excited about my decision."

So what other schools did Kunickis consider before making his college choice?

"I also looked really hard at Columbia and they seemed really interested but they already had offers out. I had several other schools reach out and show interest in me but from pretty early on it was either Columbia or Brown. Brown is just the place I want to be and in the end and I'm excited about my decision."

So what was the hardest part of the recruiting process for Kunickis?

"I play for a bit of a smaller school and just getting more recruiting looks was an issue at times. A lot of the college coaches liked me but they also all wanted to see my early senior tape before they would consider offering me. I didn't play quarterback last season because we had a great senior back so I didn't have really any quarterback film and the college coaches just wouldn't make a decision on me until they see video. Brown trusted me and offered me when a lot of other schools wouldn't offer me. Now I'm just going to go in and work my ass off at Brown and help us win a lot of games."

Nathan Kunickis is verbally committed to Brown University.

