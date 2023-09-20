Normal (Ill.) Community junior quarterback prospect Kyle Beaty (6-foot-0, 180 pounds) was in a serious zone in leading the Ironmen (4-0) to an impressive 63-42 win last Friday night over state ranked Peoria (2-2) in a huge Big 12 conference showdown. Beaty, who combined for 7 touchdowns (4 passing TD's 3 rushing TD's).in the win on Friday breaks down his season along with his latest recruiting new sin this update.

"We had a really bad loss last year to them (Peoria) so everyone was really focused and ready to go Friday night ," Beaty said. "I got my first start last year against Peoria when our starting quarterback was injured so I also was ready to show them what I can really do this year."

Beaty discussed how his game has progressed from last season until now. .

"I was able to start and play in 8 games last season so I was able to get some good work in last year. I'm just a lot more comfortable this season and the game definitely seemed to have slowed down for me a bit. I'm just going out there now and playing football and having fun. I worked regularly with my coaches at school along with my Dad who played quarterback in college. I also put in a lot of work with my receivers and this season we all just have more experience on varsity. I feel like I've gotten bigger, stronger and faster compared to last season. I also have a much stronger arm and I just have a better understanding of the offense and the playbook."

Has Beaty begin to draw any recruiting interest so far this season?

"I've gotten some various follows on Twitter from some schools. I camped last summer at Lindenwood, UIndy and also Illinois. I had good camp experiences at all three schools and I was able to learn a lot from those coaches. I've been putting out my Hudl highlights and sending them to different schools hoping tio get some feedback."

Beaty is also excited about his team's chances this season.

"We just have a very experienced team including a lot of starters back on defense from last season. Everyone is just on the same page this season and everyone is also just more focused and locked in on just going out and competing hard each week."