Yorkville (Ill) junior quarterback prospect Josh Beetham (6-foot-3, 195 pounds) was able to hit the road over his recent spring break and made visit to Kansas State, Kansas and also Central Michigan. Beetham recaps his latest on campus visits and more in this latest recruiting update.

"I was able to make a few visits last week over my spring break," Beetham said. "I visited Kansas State, Kansas and also Central Michigan and I enjoyed visiting all three schools."

Beetham gave us his impressions from his on campus visit last Wednesday to Kansas State.

"I have been staying in contact with Kansas State and coach (Joe) Klanderman for awhile and it was good to get to visit Kansas State. Once I got to Kansas State Coach Klanderman along with some of the recruiting coaches took us on a campus tour and we also had a chance to sit in on a positional meeting before the spring practice. It was cool to sit in on practice and watch the coaches install it's new offense. I also was able to talk with QB coach Collin Klein for a bit and we had a good discussion, I feel that I would be a really good fit in the Kansas State offense and it looks like they will have a really nice mix and balance on offense. The Kansas State coaches said that they are interested in me and that they would be in school this spring to see me throw. Overall I had a really good visit at Kansas State."

Beetham also stopped in last Thursday and visited the University of Kansas.

"The following day we went to Kansas for a visit. I was able to tour everything at Kansas and did the whole photoshoot and everything you generally do on a junior day visit. I also was able to talk with my recruiting coach at Kansas in Jeff Hecklinski. Coach Hecklinski and I talked for a bit and I also was able to talk with head coach Les Miles for a few seconds before the spring practice. I liked watching the spring practice and Kansas and they also are running an offense that I feel fits me pretty well. Kansas is also interested in me and will be in school this spring to watch me throw."

Beetham wrapped up his travels this past Saturday to Central Michigan.

"I visited Central Michigan on Saturday and that visit went really well. I spent a lot of time talking with CMU offensive coordinator Charlie Frye and we talked for at least 30 minutes to an hour. I also took a tour and CMU is doing a lot of renovations to it's facilities and they will be great once everything is done. Otherwise it was a pretty normal junior day visit and events. I really liked the coaches at CMU and I really enjoyed getting to talk with Coach Frye. Head coach Jim McElwain also brings a ton of energy to the practice field and I really enjoyed myself."

Beetham will again hit the road this weekend.

"I'm going to visit North Dakota State this Friday and then I'm visiting South Dakota on Saturday for a visit."

