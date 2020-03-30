Breese (Ill.) Mater Dei junior quarterback prospect Reed Braundmeier (6-foot-3, 190 pounds) is a very talented signal caller who's recruiting stock will continue to rise this coming spring and summer. Get to know this latest name on the rise in the Class of 2021 in Illinois in Reed Braundmeier here.

"I've been just pretty much been locked up in the house these days like everyone else," Braundmeier said. "I've been staying busy between E Learning and staying on top of my homework along with just working out and trying to stay in shape."

Braundmeier also filled us in on his latest recruiting news.

"I've been in touch with the coaches from Memphis, NIU, Central Michigan, SIU, Murray State and Southeast Missouri State along with Illinois State. The feedback from the college coaches has been positive. They all feel that I could be a good fit for them and that they would love to see me visit them soon. A lot of those same coaches planned to see me throw in person this spring so hopefully that will happen."

Braundmeier was also hoping to make several upcoming college visits.

"I was able to get out and I made visits already to Missouri back in October for a game day. I also visited SIU along with Memphis and Murray State for visits. I was hoping to get out to Illinois State for a visit this spring but that was cancelled. I also play baseball for my school team and once we get back to school I'm hoping to still have a baseball season to play so that will limit when I'll be able to make any other college visits."

So what part of his overall game is Braundmeier working to improve upon this spring?

"I've been focused on looking off receivers more along with just having better overall movement within the pocket. I've also been working on taking more snaps under center since a lot of the college who are recruiting me are less shotgun style offenses. Some of the coaches want to see me be able to work under center along with out of the gun."

Does Braundmeier have a dream school?

"I've been a huge fan of the Tennessee Vols since I was a little kid. I just love the way they play along with all of the tradition of Rocky Top."



