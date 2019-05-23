A year ago, Hampshire (Ill.) freshman quarterback prospect Nick Brown (6-foot-3, 190 pounds) was graduating from grade school and looking at playing his freshman season at Hampshire as a wide receiver. Fast forward to Sunday, where Brown was able to challenge every top ranked quarterback in attendance at the Rivals Camp in East St. Louis. Brown discusses his journey from being an incoming freshman to standout, highly sought after quarterback in this recruiting update.

"A year ago I wasn't trying to play much quarterback and I was more of a wide receiver," Brown said. "My quarterback coach Greg Holcomb turned me into a quarterback and it's been a crazy transformation from a year ago until today."

Brown, who played at the JV level in 2018 for Hampshire took part in the Rivals Camp on Sunday at East St. Louis and Brown was able to show well competing against and with several of the top quarterbacks in the Midwest.

"The Rivals Camp was great for me. I was able to get a lot of reps in and I was able to work with and throw to a lot of different wide receivers. It seemed like every receiver I was able to throw to was great. The overall talent level was insane at the Rivals Camp and it was a great overall experience."

Brown is also looking ahead towards a busy summer filled with some camps.

"I'm planning to focus on my team this summer and I'm also planning to attend some various camps. I'll be at the Rise and Fire camp for both days. I'm also going to a one day camp at North Central College on June 5th and also Northwestern on June 8th. I'm also looking at going to a few other camps and I've been invited by Iowa State, Penn State, Michigan plus NIU. I'm also planning to go to the Lindenwood Mega Camp at the end of this month. I'm also excited to get back to work with my team this summer and we will do some various 7on7's events along with our team camp."

Brown also wants to keep working on improving his overall game this summer.

"I'm still working on just improving my overall speed. I just want to have better overall mobility and be more of a threat getting out of the pocket. I also want to be able to throw the football better outside of the pocket and just trust my legs more."