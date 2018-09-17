Normal (Ill.) West (3-1) junior quarterback prospect Carson Camp (6-foot-4, 193 pounds) has been able to make recent college game day visit to both Central Michigan and Western Michigan. Camp breaks down his initial college visit impressions and more in this recruiting update.

"I've been able to go visit games at both Central Michigan and Western Michigan," Camp said. "I went out to Central Michigan a few weekends ago and I was at Western Michigan this past Saturday when they played Delaware State."

Carson broke down his initial impressions from his first visits to both Central Michigan and Western Michigan.

"I went to Central Michigan two weeks ago when they played Kansas. Overall it was a good atmosphere at Central Michigan and I had a chance to talk with Passing Game Coordinator Marcus Knight. I really liked the coaching staff at Central Michigan and it's a good staff. Everyone made me feel welcome and it was my first every visit to Central Michigan. The coaches at Central Michigan are telling me I'm one of it's top recruits and they want me to stay in touch."

Camp also recapped his Saturday game day visit to Western Michigan.

"Western Michigan went good and they had a great game day atmosphere. It was a fun visit and they had a big win. I was able to talk with coach Eric Evans who is also the Pass Game Coordinator for Western Michigan. I was able to see some of the campus at WMU along with seeing some of the facilities like the indoor practice facility and everything was pretty nice. It was also my first visit to Western Michigan and it's a great school. I was also impressed at the amount of fan support that Western Michigan has and they drew a great crowd. The Western Michigan coaches also want me to stay in touch with them this season and overall I had a great visit."

So does Camp have any other game day visits planned this season?

"I'm also going to Illinois State on October 6th for a game and then I'm going to Miami of Ohio on October 13th."

Camp is also off to a good start this season.

"It's been a pretty good start for us so far. We are 3-1 so far and I've thrown for 858 yards and 8 touchdowns. We play Peoria this week and they are always a good team."

No one brings you more Land of Lincoln's top prospects first than EDGYTIM.com