Chicago Ill. Brooks senior quarterback recruit Darrin Cotton (6-foot-5, 180 pounds) is back at work today with his Brooks teammates as the Eagles report back to team camp. Cotton also checks in and recaps his latest football recruiting news here.

"I have offers now from Army, Northern Michigan, Morgan State and Mississippi Valley State," Cotton said. "I've also been staying in touch with a lot of different coaches who all want to see some of my early senior season video."

Cotton, who camped this summer at North Central College filled us in on which schools are still showing recruiting interest this summer.

"Besides the schools who have offered me I'm also in touch with the coaches from Wyoming, Syracuse and also Iowa State. I talk with the coaches from Northern Iowa a lot plus Syracuse and Cincinnati. All of those schools are picking things up with me and showing more and more interest. "

Cotton has also been looking harder and harder into West Point this summer.

"I'm looking at taking a visit to Army in August. I've been trying to get a date and a time lined up along with Joel (Barrows). I've looked into Army a lot and I'm looking forward to visiting them soon. I want to learn more about the military commitment after graduation and just learn more about academy life. I've researched West Point a lot and they offer a lot already like a great education and opportunities plus they also have a ton of tradition. Army is recruiting me as a quarterback and feel I can run it's option offense. Some other schools are looking at me as either a wide receiver or at safety."

So is Cotton and his teammate Joel Barrows looking to go to the same college?

"I think we knew since freshman year that Joel and I are pretty similar kids from a size and athletic standpoint. We've talked about going to the same college as long as that college likes us both and is recruiting both of us."

