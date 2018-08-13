Oak Park (IL) Fenwick junior quarterback prospect Danny Cronin (6-foot-3, 195 pounds) is excited and ready to start his 2018 junior season in just 11 days. Cronin also recaps his latest recruiting news and more in this latest recruiting update.

"We are just 11 days away and practices are going well," Cronin said. "We don't start school until August 27th so I still have some summer left. We also wrapped up doubles and now we are back on our regular practice schedule starting this week."

Cronin also filled us in on his latest recruiting news.

"I ended up camping over the summer at North Central College, Northwestern, Iowa and Boston College and all of those camps all went well. I also had a chance to visit Harvard the day before the Boston College camp. I really enjoyed visiting Harvard and all of the schools I camped with this summer said they are planning to stay in touch with me and are looking forward to seeing my junior year video."

So which schools have shown the most interest in Cronin heading into the September 1st open recruiting period?

"I've stayed in touch with the coaches from Western Illinois, Boston College, Harvard and also Rice. All of those schools have mentioned me coming out to see a game this fall. I'm sure I'll get out to some college games but I don't have anything set up just yet. I'll sure I'll try to see some college games closer to home this fall. I know that a lot of the college coaches have talked about September 1st and that you start getting actual contact from colleges and by then I'll have my first few games on video. Hopefully I'll be able to draw attention and interest from more schools this season."

Cronin also worked hard to improve his overall game this summer.

"I worked hard to just speed up my release and to get the football out faster and also try to have a much quicker release. I also want to be just more consistent in my passes along with being more of a vocal leader for my team. It was hard to be a more vocal leader last year as just a a sophomore last year."

Sign up or upgrade to EDGYTIM.com today