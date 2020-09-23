EdgyTim - QB Ellingson adds a new offer

Libertyville (Ill.) senior quarterback recruit Blake Ellingson (6-foot-2, 200 pounds) was able to add a new offer earlier this week from the Drake Bulldogs. Ellingson takes a few minutes and discusses adding his latest offer along with recapping his football recruiting news here.

"It was pretty exciting to add a new offer from Drake," Ellingson said. "I'm also back in team camp so it's been fun to just get back on the field with my team and get some work in."

Ellingson, who was an all conference and all area performer for the Wildcats in 2019 filled us in on his initial impression of adding his latest offer from Drake.

"I honestly don't know too much about Drake. I know that it's a smaller school enrollment wise but that they are an FCS level school and play in the Pioneer League which is a good conference. The coaches from Drake really liked my 2019 season video and they also have seen some of my workout videos as well. I'm hoping to get a chance to visit Drake in person as soon as we are allowed to make on campus college visits again."

So which other schools has Ellingson been in touch with this fall?

"Besides Drake I'm also in touch with the coaches from NIU, South Dakota State and also Cornell plus a few other schools. I've been in contact and talking more with the coaches from Cornell lately. I had contact with the NIU coaches a few weeks ago. Most of the colleges like my overall game bit they also wanted to see some game video this fall. Since we won't be playing now until the spring I've sent colleges some videos of my workouts and throwing sessions."

How has Ellingson been dealing with no football this fall?

"My focus has been really just stating busy and getting ready for the spring. I'm trying to make sure everyone is involved and our team is always working out and we are a close group so that helps. No one likes not playing in the fall so we will make the best of the situation and get better."

So what has Ellingson been focusing on improving this fall?

"I'm working on my footwork and just staying more in the pocket. I want to be able to be able to hang in the pocket let the play develop better than I did last season."

