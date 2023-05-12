Chicago (Ill.) Mount Carmel sophomore quarterback Jack Elliott (6-foot-0, 195 pounds) was oen of several impressive underclassmen signal callers who took part in Tuesday's The Stage Camp at the College of DuPage in Glen Ellyn. Elliott discusses his latest recruiting news and much more in this latest recruiting update.

"The Stage (Camp) was a lot of fun and it's just super well run," Elliott said. "I was able to get in a lot of good work and I also enjoyed just going out and competing with and against some other great quarterbacks at the camp."

Elliott, who was the Class 7A state champion Caravan's backup quarterback last season was able to gain some significant in game work last season and hopes to win the starting position this summer.

"I was able to get some good reps last season. I played in games against St. Rita, Marist and I started against Buffalo Grove in the state playoffs and I also played against Brother Rice and St Viator last season. I was able to learn a lot from Blainey (Dowling) and I have a much better handle on the offense. I've been just working hard and focused on helping us win games this coming season."

Elliott also filled us in on his latest recruiting news and upcoming summer plans.

"We have had a lot of college coaches in school this spring and I've been able to be seen and workout in front of those same coaches. I've gotten a lot of college camp invited from schools like Nebraska, Boston College, Toledo and also Ohio. I'm set to make a visit and also camp this summer at Iowa. I'm also planning to visit and camp at Yale as well. I'm also signed up to go to the Wayne State mega camp in Michigan and I might also go to a few individual camps."

So what part of his game as Elliott been working to improve upon this off season?

"I've been working a lot with quarterback coach Donovan Dooley out of Michigan on my overall game and fundamentals this off season. My big focus has been on just being better at anticipation and getting the football out faster. I feel good about how my game has improved from last season and I'm excited to show it on the field this season."

So does Elliott have a dream school?

"My dream school would be Stanford. They offer high level academics and also play high level football."