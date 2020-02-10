Aurora (Ill.) Christian junior quarterback recruit Ethan Hampton (6-foot-2, 180 pounds) was excited over adding a recent scholarship offer from nearby Northern Illinois University, and this morning decided to give the Huskies and head coach Thomas Hammock his verbal commitment.

Hampton last last week discusses his recent offer and unofficial visit to NIU.

"NIU quarterback coach (Eric Eidsness) came into school a few weeks ago to watch me throw, then I went to a Junior Day at NIU that following Sunday. Head coach Thomas Hammock also was in school to watch me throw and then I added an offer later that day from NIU. I really love the new coaches at NIU including Coach Hammock. The NIU coaches always make me feel wanted and I really enjoyed my last visit."

Hampton is now the second verbal commitment for the NIU Huskies Class of 2021 and Hampton joins Chicago Solorio wide receiver Brian Whitsey in committing to NIU this winter.

Check back soon for more updates to this breaking recruiting story.