QB Mennecke has impressed

Naperville (Ill.) Neuqua Valley (3-0) junior quarterback prospect Mark Mennecke (6-foot-1, 175 pounds) has been making the most of his junior season in leading the Wildcats to a 3-0 record and being state ranked in Class 8A. Mennecke discusses his season so far along with his latest recruiting news in this latest recruiting update.

"We are off to a nice start and we got a nice win last week against a big and physical ST. Mary (St. Louis) team ," Mennecke said. "We played against some strong competition and we faced St Mary's five star receiver (Kevin Coleman) who also played defense. It was good to play against kids ay that high level and next up for us is Naperville North."

Mennecke pointed towards his shortened spring season as a key in his development this season.

"The spring season really helped me just adjust to playing at the varsity level and gain more experience. We had just one senior on offense last spring so we have a ton of experienced players this season which also helps. We all worked really hard to be ready for this season and the hard work has been paying off so far this season."

Mennecke also filled us in on his latest recruiting news this fall.

"I received a few different text from college coaches so far. NIU was sending me text along with a coach from Syracuse. I've been positing my video highlight each week on Twitter and I've been seeing more and more coaches starting to follow me. I'm just hoping I can keep us winning games and hopefully more colleges will start to start to follow me."

So how has Mennecke's game changed this fall and what'a different about his game this season?

"I'm definitely stronger this season. I worked hard on just adding more strength and improving my overall arm strength. I also have been working on my quick game and I also feel I have much better pocket awareness. I've worked with Coach Greg (Holcomb) for some time now and he's helped me just improve my overall game."