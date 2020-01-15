O'Fallon (Ill.) junior quarterback prospect Ty Michael (6-foot-1, 170 pounds) had a strong 2019 junior season for the Panthers and head coach Byron Gettis. Michael checks in and discusses his off season plans along with recapping his latest recruiting news here.

"I've been just back to work and throwing and getting ready for next season," Michael said. "I'm also playing 7on7 this winter for Flight out of St. Louis. We have a lot of good players on our team and I'm excited to see how we do this winter and spring."

Michael also recapped his latest recruiting news.

"I've been in touch with some different college coaches lately. Western Michigan has been in contact and I visited then in the fall for a game day visit. I also visited Iowa with Ian (Wagner) not too long ago. I've also been in touch with the coaches at Indiana State, Illinois along with SIU. South Dakota has started to follow me along with NIU and also EIU. I don't have any visits planned just yet but I'm hoping to see more school later this winter and spring."

So what part of Michael's game is he focused on improving this off season?

"I'm working on just making better reads and progressions. I'm also focused on adding more good weight and I need to better look the part. I'm also working on just being a better leader for my team and just helping us win games."

Michael is also excited for the Panthers chances in 2020.

"We will need to replace some graduated kids on the offensive line but we also bring back a lot of starters everywhere else from last season. We have another year working with Coach (Byron) Gattis which is also another positive. Coach Gattis was hired late last year but he did a great job. I have a strong relationship with him and he really helped me learn and watch a lot more tape and helped me become much more prepared each week."

