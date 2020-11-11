EdgyTim - QB Michael pledges to McKendree

O'Fallon (Ill.) senior quarterback recruit Ty Michael (6-foot-1, 170 pounds) decided to wrap up his recruiting process earlier this week and gave McKendree University (D2) his verbal commitment. Michael discusses his college decision here.

"I was able to make a visit to see McKendree in person for a visit and I loved it," Michael said. "McKendree just felt like home to be for several reasons. McKendree is closer to home and I'm very close with my family so they will be able to come see my games in person."

Michael pointed towards a few key factors in selecting the McKendree Bearcats.

"McKendreee overall just has a lot to offer and it was too hard for me to pass up. Staying a bit closer to home was always a factor in my recruiting process and I can do that with McKendree. I really liked the campus and everything that McKendree has to offer both on and off the field. It's also a good roster situation for me and I'll sit behind a few experienced older quarterbacks but I'll also have a chance to compete right away on the depth chart. I just felt like everything just pointed towards McKendree for me.Ialso really like the coaches and everyone made me feel really welcome when I visited."

Who else did Michael consider before making his college decision?

"I looked hard at Lindenwood, the University of Indianapolis along with Central Missouri. All of those schools are good schools and programs and I appreciated them recruiting me, but in the end McKendree was just the best fit and the best opportunity for me."

So how big of a factor did the COVID pandemic play in Michael's recruiting process?

"It played a huge factor and the biggest issue was I just couldn't get a chance to be evaluated live by the different college coaches. I had several D1 schools who wanted to see me throw in person either in camps or in live game action and we just didn't have those chances because of COVID. In the end God has a plan but no question COVID made it really difficult with recruiting."

Michael is now focused and excited to hopefully get a chance to play his senior season this spring.

"I'm ready to play my final season at O'Fallon this spring. Not having a season this fall is still hard to deal with to be honest but everyone is working hard and looking forward to sporing football."

Ty Michael is verbally committed to McKendree University.

