Wheaton (Ill.) St. Francis junior quarterback recruit Tommy Rittenhouse (6-foot-0, 180 pounds) was able to add his first offer on Tuesday from Missouri State. Rittenhouse checks in and breaks down his first visit. latest recruiting news and more in this update.

"I was surprised a bit at first," Rittenhouse said when he added his first offer on Tuesday from Missouri State. "I have been in touch with the Missouri State coaches for a bit but I just wasn't sure if they would offer me or not. It's a great feeling to add my first offer."

Rittenhouse discusses his initial impressions of Missouri State.

"I know that Missouri State has a newer staff but I still need to learn more about the school and the football program. I've been in touch and had a good talk with Missouri State offensive coordinator Nick Petrino. Once we are allowed to go out and visit colleges again I'll definitely make a visit to Missouri State and it's just very exciting."

Rittenhouse also has remained in contact with several college coaches this early spring.

"I've been in contact with the coaches from Harvard, Cornell, Northwestern, Purdue, Eastern Michigan, Eastern Illinois, Southern Illinois and also Illinois State. The feedback from those coaches has been good. They all want me to stay in touch with them and they all want to see me throw in person soon. I was planning to make a visit to Northwestern in March and that was cancelled. I was also hoping to visit some schools out east and visit schools like Harvard, Brown and Cornell but I needed to cancel those plans as well."



Rittenhouse has also tried to remain busy during the current Corona virus pandemic.

"We have e learning online and we got everyday from 10AM till 2PM every day and we have each class for an hour. We are getting a good amount of work so it's been keeping me busy. Workouts have also continued and I'm able to get out and throw to one of my receivers along with just working out at home."

So how has Rittenhouse been doing with his down time?

"I'm been just playing video games and I also like to draw. I'm also watching a lot of football along with watching Netflix. I just started watching Tiger King."

Tommy Rittenhouse has a scholarship offer from Missouri State.

Sign up or upgrade to EDGYTIM.com today