Chicago (Ill.) Brother Rice senior quarterback recruit Colin Smyth (6-foot-2, 220 pounds) was one of several players who took part in the annual Oak Lawn Richards Passing 7on7 on Saturday. Smyth, who has also been busy this summer with taking part in various camps checks in and recaps his latest recruiting news.

"I'm actually just on my way back home from a camp at Grand Valley State," Smyth said. "I had fun yesterday with my team at Richards and I've been trying to not miss anything with my team this summer so I'm working my camps around my team schedule."

Smyth recapped his recent camps and recruiting suitors so far this summer.

"I've been able to camp so far at Grand Valley State, Northwestern, Kent State and also NIU. I missed a lot of the earlier mega camps because we started our team camp pretty early this summer. I have offers now from both Quincy and also Minnesota State along with a roster spot offer from Augustana (D3)."

Smyth is also well aware that several college coaches will be looking hard at his early senior season video.

"A lot of the college coaches have remained in contact with me and they all want to see what I can do on video this fall. I've been in contact with the coaches from NIU, EIU plus Kent State, Youngstown State along with Southeast Missouri State plus Grand Valley State."

Does Smyth have any remaining college camps on his schedule this summer?

"I'm set to go to the Concordia Chicago mega camp this Friday and I'm done with the college camps on Friday."



Smyth is also excited fore his upcoming senior season.

"We've looked really good in team camp so far this summer. Our defense is going to be amazing and out offense is really coming along well. Our offensive line is all new from a year ago but those guys are really coming a long great this summer."







