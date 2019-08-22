I would like to thank God, my family, coaches, and the people in my life for helping me achieve everything that I have been blessed with today. With that being said, I would like to announce my commitment to play football at Yale University! #ThisIsYale #SHS pic.twitter.com/bnHNjUlRvj

Bolingbrook (Ill.) senior quarterback recruit Devyn Suggs (6-foot-4, 190 pounds) decided to give Yale his verbal commitment earlier this week. Suggs takes a few minutes and discusses his college choice here.

"I just felt a great connection to Yale since I visited earlier this summer," Suggs said. "I didn't plan on committing this early but everything just fell in line for me and I'm very happy about my decision."

Suggs went into more details about why he decided to pledge to the Yale Bulldogs.

"I visited Yale not too long ago and I just fell in love with the school, the coaches and just the great overall atmosphere around the football program at Yale. The overall academics at Yale no question played a huge role but it was also more than just the academics. I went into this not planning to make an early decision, but the more I thought about it the more I knew that Yale was the place where I wanted to be. Yale recruited me as a quarterback, but we also discussed the fact that I can be a pretty versatile athlete. If Yale feels I can play and contribute at another position then I'm open to it, but they are recruiting me as a quarterback to start."

Suggs admitted that more and more schools recruiting him started to push him to make a summer college choice.

"I guess my biggest issue was being too pressed for time with other schools and not really getting to visit them and get to know them better. More and more coaches started to let me know that they were filling up and if I was still interested that I should give them a commitment to secure my spot. Early on I was ready to wait on making a decision but the timing rally worked out well for me. I can now just focus on my school and my senior season and not worry about college and recruiting."

Suggs is also excited about his Bolingbrook Raiders team this summer.

"The team has been looking good and everything is coming together. We have a nice young team plus we have a lot of new exciting things like a brand new black field turf field. I really like our team this year and I can't wait until we play Proviso West next week."

Devyn Suggs is verbally committed to Yale.

No one brings you more Land of Lincoln's top prospects first than EDGYTIM.com