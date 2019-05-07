Aurora (IL) West Aurora junior quarterback recruit Will Tammaru (6-foot-2, 195 pounds) was able to add his first D2 offer on Monday when Truman State extended him a scholarship offer. Tammaru checks in and recaps his latest recruiting news including adding his latest offer from the Truman State Bulldogs here.

"I was able to talk with the coaches from Truman State over the phone earlier today (Monday)," Tammaru said. "Later on they texted me back and said that they wanted to offer me a scholarship."

Tammaru discussed his initial impressions of adding his latest offer from Truman State.

"It's exciting. One of my teammates Zach Jacobsen is already committed to Truman State and he's told me a lot of good things about them. I'm going to go down and visit them soon and I'm looking forward to learning more about them and seeing the school in person."

Tammaru has also been seeing several college coaches in school so far this spring.

"We've been seeing a lot of college coaches in school over thew last few weeks. The coaches from Georgetown have been in along with the coaches from Northwest Missouri State, Western Michigan, Western Illinois, Holy Cross plus LaFayette and Michigan State. I throw on Thursday and Friday mornings and we've been seeing a good amount of coaches to watch those sessions."

Tammaru is also starting to plan out his summer camp schedule.

"I know I'll be going to the Northwestern Showcase camp along with Georgetown. I'm not sure on any other camps but I'm going to see which coaches come into school and pick a few more camps based on who's truly showing me interest."

Tammaru is also not in any hurry for now to make a college choice.

"I'm just looking and seeing what my options are and I also want to visit some schools in person. I'm really not in any rush for now to make a decision."

Will Tammaru has scholarship offers from Truman State and Georgetown.