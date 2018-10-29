Harvey (Ill.) Thornton Township junior quarterback/athlete prospect Derrick Williams (6-foot-1 180 pounds) junior season recently ended but his overall recruiting stock and attention has just begun. Williams checks in and recaps his latest recruiting news and more in this update.

"We ended the season strong but didn't make the playoffs," Williams said. "It was a tough week for all of us last week. We had a 5-4 record and we also beat some good teams and played well against good teams but we missed out on some tie breaker."

Williams broke down his latest recruiting news.

"Recruiting has been going pretty good. I've been in contact with the coaches from NIU, Eastern Michigan, Ball State, Toledo, Kent State, Boston College and also Arkansas. The college coaches all like my junior video and they want to get to know me better. I've been invited to see some college games in person."

Williams has already been able to make some college game day visits this fall.

"I've been able to visit NIU, Toledo and Ball State so far. I'm going to visit Eastern Michigan soon and I'm also heading back to NIU for another visit soon. I'm also set to visit Arkansas on November 17th when they play Mississippi State. The visits have gone pretty well so far. I've been able to see those schools in person and also get to know the coaches better."

Williams is also drawing recruiting looks at a few different positions.

"Most of the MAC schools like me at quarterback and see me running an RPO offense and the quick game. Arkansas likes me as more of a receiver. I really have no issue playing wither position. I'm just looking to play in college at the highest possible level and play what is best for my future."

Look for Williams to juggle a few different sports this coming winter.

"I'm planning to play 7on7 this winter with HeroH. I'm also going to play basketball for my school again this season."

