Harvey (Ill.) Thornton Township junior quarterback prospect Derrick Williams (6-foot-1, 180 pounds) is always in the middle of at least one season depending upon the time of the year. Williams, who is getting ready for his outdoor track season this spring checks in and recaps his

"I'm getting ready for outdoor track season and I'm also playing for HeroH lately," Williams said. "I played basketball this past winter and I'm also keeping tabs on my football recruiting and hoping to add some offers soon."

Williams recapped his latest football recruiting news.

"I've been in contact with some schools. Syracuse and Iowa State seem interest along with South Dakota State and also Kansas State. Minnesota and Eastern Michigan also have been in touch. Basically everyone wants to see me in a camp this spring and summer so they can watch me throw and work out. A lot of those same coaches said they would be back in school this spring to see me. They all say they like my film from last season."

Williams has also been fitting in throwing sessions and working on his quarterback fundamentals.

"I've been just throwing when I can and working on my footwork. I'm getting ready for the camps and working on all of the throws they will want to see in the one day camps. I'm also working on everything and just trying top be as ready as I can for this summer."

Williams, who is an impressive overall athlete has drawn recruiting attention at one main position.

"The colleges are all recruiting me as a quarterback. I haven't had too many talks about any other position besides quarterback and that's fine with me. I'm always willing to play anywhere that helps the team but I also love playing quarterback."

Williams is also learning to become more patient these days.

"It can get frustrating when you see all of these kids committing but it's a process and I'm just going to keep working and getting better and be ready for my shot when it comes."

