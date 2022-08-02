Question: Who will be Northwestern's top newcomer?
Latest in a series of stories looking at some of the questions facing Northwestern heading into the 2022 season.
Michael FItzpatrick
Whenever a team is as bad as Northwestern was in 2021, there needs to be a handful of newcomers who step in and play well if the team wants to get back on track the following season. Freshman receiver Reggie Fleurima has a chance to start game one, but he figures to be behind the more experienced Bryce Kirtz and Malik Washington in the wide receiver pecking order.
Linebacker Wendell Davis Jr. will be Northwestern's best newcomer. He brings a level of athleticism that Northwestern didn't have in its linebacking corps last season and will raise the level of play of that group as a whole. If Bryce Gallagher can build upon the improvements he made over the second half of 2021, he and Davis Jr. would form a potent duo in the middle of the Wildcat defense. Davis Jr. will help to shore up a Northwestern's run defense that gave up the most rushing yards per game in the Big Ten last season. That alone makes him the most impactful newcomer.
Matthew Shelton
Northwestern’s best newcomer will be Reggie Fleurima. Fleurima is the first four-star wide receiver for the Cats in quite some time, and he could see some action in a receiving corps that is only returning Malik Washington (578 yards) and Bryce Kirtz (203) as players with more than 100 receiving yards last year.
Northwestern has been sorely in need of a vertical threat, and frankly of any kind of threat, in its offense in the passing game. Fleurima will probably start the year behind at least Washington and Kirtz on the depth chart, but if he translates his skills to Big Ten play, he’ll make a splash even as a freshman.
Louie Vaccher
It's tempting to pick a grad transfer here, someone who has at least played some college football. But I'm going to go with true freshman Reggie Fleurima.
Northwestern hasn't had a wide receiver as polished as Fleurima in quite some time. He was one of two four-stars in the Wildcats' 2022 class for a reason. He has good size (6-foot-2 and 200 pounds) and speed, and he's a playmaker who can rack up yards after catch, something the Wildcats are always in need of. Plus, while he may not start, Northwestern likes to rotate several wideouts in and out of the lineup, so Fleurima should get his chances to make an impact even if he isn't No. 1 at his position.