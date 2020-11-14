EdgyTim - Ramsey and Bowman lead Northwestern over Purdue

It was a cold, raw and drizzly day in West Lafayette, so conventional wisdom dictated that Northwestern would rely on its ground game against Purdue.

Nope.

Instead, the Wildcats took to the air and relied on quarterback Peyton Ramsey and wide receiver Ramaud Chiaokhiao-Bowman. They obliged, connecting on three touchdown passes as the No. 23 Wildcats emerged with a 27-20 win over the Boilermakers in a battle of Big Ten West unbeatens.

The win gave Northwestern a 4-0 record for the first time since 1996, when head coach Pat Fitzgerald was playing linebacker for the Big Ten co-champions.

Now, Fitzgerald’s team is in control of its own destiny in the West with a matchup with Wisconsin looming next week.

Ramsey finished 23 of 36 for 212 yards passing, with three TDs and one interception, on a tipped pass. Chiaokhiao-Bowman had a career night, with eight catches for 86 yards and those three TDs, all personal bests and tripling the number of his career scores coming into the contest.

The Wildcats needed that production because their running game was limited to just 80 yards on 40 carries, and their longest run of the night was a 12-yarder.

After Northwestern took a 27-13 lead with 12:34 left in the fourth quarter, it looked like the game was well in hand. After all, the Wildcats hadn’t allowed a second-half point all season.

But Purdue (2-1) wouldn’t go quietly into the night. After scoring a field goal near the end of the third quarter to break NU’s scoreless streak, the Boilers mounted a 75-yard touchdown drive to pull to within one score on a 14-yard pass from Aidan O’Connell to Milton Wright with 7:35 left.

The Boilers would get the ball back two more times, but both times the Wildcat defense got stops to end the game.

“Our guys are resilient,” said Fitzgerald. “We found a way to win.”

O’Connell, the Big Ten’s No. 1 passer who came in averaging 326 passing yards per game, threw for 263 yards, most of them in the second half, and two TDs. David Bell, the No. 1 receiver in the league, caught nine passes for 78 yards, both numbers well below his season average.

Fitzgerald said that, while he was biased, he thought that cornerback Greg Newsome II got the better of Bell in their matchup.

For the second week in a row, Northwestern found on the end zone on its first possession, thanks to Ramsey’s precision and a well-timed penalty against the Boilers.

The Wildcats converted two third downs on the drive, including a 16-yard pass to Riley Lees on third-and-12 after Ramsey scrambled to extend the play and then delivered a strike to the flat. Then, on fourth-and-2 at the Purdue 13-yard line, Ramsey’s hard count drew Lorenzo Neal offside to give the Cats a first down. On the next play, Ramsey zipped an easy 8-yard TD to Chiaokhia-Bowan for a 7-0 lead.

That score held until punter Brooks Cormier made the first big play of the game for the Boilers, booting a 51-yard punt to the Northwestern 1-yard line to put the Wildcats in a hole. Northwestern couldn’t eke out a yard, punting the ball after three plays and giving the Boilers the ball at the NU 38.

O’Connell went right to work, hitting Zander Horvath on a short throw that turned into an 18-yard gain. He hit two more short completions, but Payne Durham couldn’t squeeze a third-and-3 throw and J.D. Dellinger had to kick a 30-yard field goal for the Boilers to get on the board.

In the second quarter, Ramsey fired an 11-yard bullet to Bryce Kirtz on third-and-9 in an impressive tight-window throw. He hit Chiaokhiao-Bowman for 17 more yards. His third-and-10 shot to Kyric McGowan in the end zone fell incomplete, but Charlie Kuhbander drilled a career-long 46-yard field goal for a 10-3 Wildcat lead.

A short time later, the game turned. Ramsey's third-and-11 pass to Lees was high and tipped into the air, where Purdue’s Cam Allen came down with it at the PU 40. That's two weeks in a row and tipped ball led to an INT for Ramsey.

Purdue capitalized. Northwestern stoned King Doerue for no gain on third-and-1 at the NU 40. But the Boilers decided to go for it on fourth down in plus territory, and O’Connell hit a wide open Garrett Miller on a drag pattern across the field, and the big tight end rumbled all the way to the end zone on his first career catch to tie the game at 10 in the second quarter.

While that score might have knocked the Wildcats on their heels, Ramsey led them right back down the field. He went 7-for-7 for 68 yards on the drive as the Cats retook the lead 17-10. Five of Ramsey’s throws went for first downs and three of them went to Chiaokhiao-Bowman, who caught the 18-yard touchdown, his second of the night, to give NU a one-score advantage at the half.

The Wildcats grabbed control of the game with a little more than 10 minutes to go in the third quarter, when Eku Leota, who led Northwestern with two sacks, ran down a scrambling O’Connell from behind and popped the ball out at the Purdue 40. Paddy Fisher scooped up the bouncing ball and rumbled 22 yards to the Purdue 18.

Five plays later, Ramsey hit – who else? – Chiaokhiao-Bowan for a 5-yard touchdown and the Wildcats had a 24-10 lead.

Purdue then marched 64 yards for a field goal to accomplish something that no team had be able to do all season: score on the Wildcats in the second half. The Boilers had a first down at the NU 6, but three straight O’Connell incompletions forced Dellinger to kick a chip-shot 23-yard field goal. It was the first points scored on the Wildcats after halftime in 56:45.

Northwestern answered with a fourth-down conversion on yet another Ramsey-to-Chiaokhiao-Bowman aerial, and a 42-yard Kuhbander field goal stretched the lead to 27-13 with 12:34 left.

But Purdue came roaring back, scoring a touchdown and then getting the ball two more times down one score. On the Boilers’ last possession, O’Connell was sacked by Leota on third down and his final throw to Bell on fourth down was incomplete with 1:59 left. That gave the Wildcats the ball at the Purdue 29-yard line. On second down, an 8-yard Isaiah Bowser run gave Northwestern they first down they needed to go into victory formation.

Northwestern hosts Wisconsin next week in what may be another battle of undefeated teams to decide the Big Ten West. The Badgers (1-0), playing for the first time in three weeks because of a COVID outbreak, held a 28-0 halftime lead over Michigan as of this writing.