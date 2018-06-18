Illinois hosts three-star DL Keith Randolph
Among the many visitors at Illinois last weekend was three-star defensive end Keith Randolph, one of the top defensive linemen on the Illini recruiting board.
A big group from the St. Louis area was on campus in Champaign, recruiting territory that Illinois has made a top priority.
Randolph recaps the trip to Illinois and talks recruiting in this update from Orange and Blue News.
