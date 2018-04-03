Belleville (IL) West junior three star ranked defensive end recruit Keith Randolph (6-foot-5, 240 pounds) has an impressive fifteen scholarship offers and growing this spring. Randolph checks in and discusses his latest recruiting news, his upcoming spring plans and much more in this update.

"I'm back at it in the weight room after being on spring break last week," Randolph said. "I wasn't able to get out to make any college visits over my break. I spent some time in Milwaukee because my younger brother had an AAU tournament so my break was a lot shorter after that trip."

Randolph has remained in touch with several schools this spring.

"I still stay in touch with all of the coaches from the schools who have already offered me. I've also been in touch a bit more with Kentucky, Iowa and Michigan State. It seems like every school I've been in contact with all want me to make visits this spring. I'd love to get out to visit everyone but that's going to be impossible. I'm hoping to get out soon to see Iowa and also Michigan State for a spring practice. I also want to get back to Illinois either next week or the following week for a visit."

Randolph is also starting to look harder at his college options this spring.

"I've been able to loom into schools a bit more and starting to learn more about each school. All of the schools are also planning to stop into my school once the spring evaluation reopens. My coaches at school said they already have college coaches calling and asking when is a good time to see us workout so it should be a pretty busy spring."

Does Randolph have a time frame for making an eventual college decision?

"I'm thinking about making a decision either before the start of my senior season or maybe during the season."

