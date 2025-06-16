RB Abubakar commits to South Dakota

New Lenox (Ill.) Lincoln Way West senior running back recruit Jahan Abubakar (6-foot-1, 185 pounds) made a weekend official visit to the University of South Dakota and would up committing to the Coyotes on Sunday. Abubakar talks about his college decision here.

"I just had a great visit to South Dakota over the weekend," Abubakar said. "I looked at several schools and considered others, but after the visit I feel great about South Dakota and it's just a great fit for me so I committed."

Abubakar filled us in on what stood out about the South Dakota Coyotes.

"it was really everything that stood out to me at South Dakota. South Dakota has great facilities along with having a great school and a football program that plays at the highest level in the FCS. I really enjoyed getting to know the players and the coaches on the official visit. The coaches at South Dakota talked about my role on the team and I feel I'm a great fit in the offense. My Mom and my little brother went with me on the visit and they also loved it. I was able to learn a lot more about the football program along with the academic side. We also had a lot of meetings with the positional coaches along with just hanging out and getting to know everyone better. I was able to really get to know the coaches and the players better along with the other recruits. I just feel like South Dakota is a great fit for me in a lot of different ways and I was ready to make my decision."

So which other schools did Abubakar consider before giving the Coyotes his commitment?

"I had quite a few offers and interest and I considered everyone. Ball State was another school I looked at pretty hard, but South Dakota was the only official visit I set and took. Some of the bigger schools wanted me to wait to make a decision, but I didn't want to miss out on a great opportunity for me at South Dakota."

So what was the hardest part of the recruiting process for Abubakar?

"I think just trying to find a school that was the perfect fit. I was lucky to find it at South Dakota but it took some time to find for me. I'm just glad it all worked out for me."

Jahar Abubakar is verbally committed to South Dakota. .