Wheaton (Ill) Warrenville South senior running back Jacob Arthurs (5-foot-10, 187 pounds) has had a productive summer and is hoping to translate his summer success onto the field in just five weeks from now when he begins his 2019 senior season. Arthurs checks in and recaps his latest recruiting news and more here.

"We had our overnight camp last week and just got back from Illinois Wesleyan," Arthurs said. "We finished our team camp and now it's just lifting and working out on our own and getting ready for the first day of practices (August 12th)."

Arthurs also recapped his latest recruiting news this summer.

"I ended up camping at North Central College, Northwestern, Illinois State and also Western Michigan this summer. Overall I had really good experienced at each camp. I was able to learn a lot at each school and they had great coaching at every camp. I have some preferred walk on roster spot offers. Western Michigan and Illinois State have extended me PWO offers. Northwestern is also interested and I'm staying in touch with them. I'm hoping they also consider me for either a scholarship offer or a preferred walk on offer. Several other smaller schools invited me to go to some camps including some Ivy League programs but my summer has been very busy and I just couldn't make it to those camps unfortunately."

So what's next for Arthurs?

"My focus now is really on my team and on my season. I don't have any sort of time frame to make a college decision. I just plan on going out and having a great season and I'll look harder at everything once the season moves along."

Does Arthurs set any type of personal goals?

"The main goal is to always help us win games and to win a state title. Personally I'd love to have a 1,000 yards plus season. I've also worked hard on improving my hands this off season and being more of an every down back. I'm also playing some defensive back this summer and I'm also looking to make more big plays especially in all three phases of the game this season."

Sign up or upgrade to EDGYTIM.com today