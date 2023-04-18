Palatine (Ill.) junior three star ranked running back recruit Dominik Ball (5-foot-10, 185 pounds) decided to wrap up his recruiting process this spring and gave the4 Tulane Green Wave his verbal commitment. Ball discusses his college decision process and more in this latest recruiting breaking news update.

I've always wanted to make an early decision and once I made a visit to Tulane I knew I was ready to commit ," Ball said. "I had a good talk with my Dad and he said I should go visit a few other schools before I made my decision. I visited both Wisconsin and also Kansas State and both schools have a lot to offer but I just knew I was set on Tulane so I committed."

Ball pointed towards some of the key factors which led to his commitment to Tulane.

"I've never been a big person on waiting for things and my goal was to always make my decision before things really ramped up again with the spring evaluation period. Tulane just has a ton to offer and I made a visit on March 11th. The visit to Tulane was great and I just felt an instant connection with everyone at Tulane including running backs coach Derrick Sherman. Coach Sherman and I just connected immediately and it was the same with the rest of the coaches at Tulane. I really liked the campus at Tulane and I just loved it in New Orleans on my visit. Tulane made me a top recruiting priority for them from the very beginning and made me feel wanted and needed. Overall it's just a great fit for me at Tulane and I'm excited about my decision."

So which other schools did Ball consider before deciding on the Tulane Green Wave?

"I made visits to both Wisconsin and also Kansas State. Both schools are great and have a lot to offer but I just never got that same feeling or connection I had with Tulane. Wisconsin didn't offer me and wanted me to wait and I just didn't want to miss out on the opportunity I had at Tulane. I really appreciated every school who recruited me and I'm just happy and excited about my decision and I wish those schools all the best."

Ball is also excited to put the recruiting process behind him.

"It feels great to be committed to Tulane and to be able to just move on and not worry about recruiting. I can just go out and have a great senior season and enjoy the rest of the spring and summer. I would say that the hardest part of the recruiting process is just accepting that you just won't be the guy some schools want to sign. Sometimes colleges just find someone else that they like better than you and that's ok. If I had to give any advice on the process it would be to trust your gut feeling. If it feels like the right place for you then go for it."

Dominik Ball is verbally committed to Tulane.

