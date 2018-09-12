Lincolnshire (Ill) Stevenson junior running back J.M. Etienne (5-foot-10, 175 pounds) was able to check out the University of Illinois home game last Saturday against Western Illinois. Etienne, who's Stevenson Patriots (3-0) are off to a strong start this season recaps his Fighting Illini game day experience and more in this recruiting update.

"I was able to go to the Illinois game against WIU on Saturday," Etienne said. "My season has also been going really well so far. I've rushed for around 480 yards so far in the last game I really only played a half because we were up pretty big early in the game."

Etienne filled us in on his game day experience at Illinois on Saturday.

"Everything at Illinois was pretty nice. My family and I came away impressed with how nice the campus and facilities are at Illinois. I was able to talk with the running backs coach (Thad Ward) at Illinois along with one of the recruiting coaches before the game. Illinois said that they are very interested in me and that they want me to remain in touch. I was also impressed with the fans and the fan support at Illinois and it was a pretty crazy atmosphere. It was my first ever visit to Illinois and it was a really nice school. I definitely want to go back later in the year for another game at Illinois."

Etienne has also seen his recruiting stock increased so far this fall.

"I've been hearing from a lot of college coaches so far since September 1st. It's been hard for me to keep track but let's just say it's been a lot of schools. Most of the college coaches have been telling me that they are interested and want to get to know me better and build a relationship."

Does Etienne have any other game day visits planned?

"I'm actually looking at getting out to Iowa State this weekend for the game against Oklahoma. I was invited to games by Iowa State, Illinois, Duke, Western Michigan and also Toledo so hopefully I can get out to see more college games laster this season."

Etienne also discussed how his overall game this season has changed from a year ago.

"I guess it's not very glamorous but my pass blocking is much better this year. I'm also running with a lot more power and I'm able to break more tackles this year and I worked really hard in the weight room and I can feel the difference. The game is also starting to slow down for me especially compared to this time last season."

