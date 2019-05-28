Lincolnshire (Ill) Stevenson senior running back J.M. Etienne (5-foot-10, 175 pounds) wrapped up his junior year of high school late last week, and it's all about the summer now for Etienne. Etienne checks in and recaps his upcoming summer plans in this update.

"I've been doing well and we wrapped up the school year last week," Etienne said. "I'm just looking ahead towards my summer and setting up some college camps."

Etienne filled us in on his upcoming college camp plans.

"I'm pretty sure I'm going to the Rice 3 stripe camp on June 1st, although it hasn't been finalized just yet. I'm for sure going to the first tow days of the North Central College camps on June 4th and 5th and I may also going to the Northwestern camp."

Etienne also recapped his recently completed spring evaluation recruiting period which included contact with multiple college coaches.

"During this recent evaluation period I've been in contact with some new schools or started to reconnect with some others. Michigan State came into school and Coach Tim Salem invited me to it's exclusive camp. Kansas State, Indiana, EIU, NIU, Purdue, North Dakota, Toledo and Minnesota have all come into school during the evaluation period. Central Michigan has come in a few times. Eastern Kentucky and Winona State have also kept in touch."

So does Etienne have any sort of time frame for making his college decision?

"I'm interested in seeing what's to come from these camps in terms of interest and offers. I know that recruiting is very hectic for college coaches right now with a lot of commitments and decommitments going on. I'm in no rush and I'm staying patient. I'm confident that I'll get some of the offers I'm looking to from good camp showings and early senior season film."

