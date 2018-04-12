Lombard (Ill.) Montini Catholic junior two star ranked running back recruit Nick Fedanzo (6-foot-0, 20o pounds) added his second overall scholarship offer on Tuesday night from South Dakota State. Fedanzo recaps his latest recruiting news here.

"I added my second offer on Tuesday night from South Dakota State," Fedanzo said. "I have offers now from Illinois and South Dakota State and overall my recruiting has been going pretty well."

Fedanzo, who isi running track this spring at Montini Catholic discussed his initial impressions of South Dakota State.

"I honestly don't know too much about South Dakota State to be honest. I know that they are an FCS school and that they play in the Missouri Valley Conference. One of my teammates Mike McNicholas just also added an offer from SDSU. I've been in touch with the coaches at SDSU and they seem like nice people and good coaches. I'll definitely look more into them soon."

So has Fedanzo made any recent college visits?

"I did go to visit Northern Illinois last Saturday for a spring practice and I liked what I saw at NIU. It was my first visit to NIU and overall it was a good visit and a good experience. The NIU coaches want me to stay in touch with them this spring. I went to Illinois a while ago for a Junior Day and I'm planning to get back to visit them soon."

So who else has been showing recruiting interest in Fedanzo this spring?

"Illinois, South Dakota State, Wyoming and also NIU have shown the most interest. My coaches at school have been telling me that we can expect more college coaches in school soon."

So what has Fedanzo been working on to improve his game this off season?

"I've been working on my speed and being as fast as I can and I'm also working on maintaining my overall size."

