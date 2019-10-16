Hoffman Estates (Ill.) Conant junior running back prospect Malik Frederick (5-foot-11, 180 pounds) is having a big season for the Conant Cougars (6-1). Frederick checks in and recaps his latest football recruiting news here.

"It's been a good season so far," Frederick said. "We play Fremd this week and it's always a good game. I've gained so far over 1,000 yards and I've scored 12 touchdowns so far this season."

Frederick also recapped his latest recruiting news.

"I've been able to make a game day visit to Iowa State and Princeton and I had a great game day experiences at both schools. I'm also planning to visit NIU this weekend and I also want to get out to visit Ball State for a game soon. I've also been in touch with the coaches from Northwestern and also Toledo."

Frederick recapped his recent visits to Iowa State and Princeton.

"I went to Iowa State for the game against Iowa, and besides the weather delays it was a great visit. I really enjoyed just learning more about Iowa State and seeing what they have to offer. It was my first visit to Iowa State and I was impressed with the facilities at Iowa State along with all the renovations they have planned. The coaches at Iowa State want me to stay in touch with them this fall and keep sending them my video."

"I went to Princeton for the game against Columbia. I was able to see more of the campus at Princeton along with getting to talk with the coaches. I really like the school and the coaches and the football program overall just has a great energy. The Princeton coaches also want me to stay in touch with them this season and overall I had a great visit and experience at Princeton."

Frederick is also excited about his team's remaining regular season schedule and then the state playoffs.

"Our team this season has really stepped up and we are really coming together as a family. Everyone just works hard and we want to play for each other."







