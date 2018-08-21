Niles (Ill.) Notre Dame senior running back Ty Gavin (5-foot-11, 175 pounds) is getting ready for his upcoming senior season as kickoff is just a few days away. Gavin also breaks down his latest recruiting news and much more in this recruiting update.

"It's about that time to get going and start playing some football," Gavin said. "We play on Friday at Geneva and I'm just excited and ready to start the season."

Gavin filled us in on his latest recruiting news.

"I have offers so far from St. Anselm (D2), Winona State (D2) and also Minnesota State (D2). I also have been in touch with the coaches from North Dakota State, NIU along with Western Michigan, Fordham and SIU. They all basically want me to stay in touch and all of those schools want to see some of my early season video. I've been invited to see some college games in person and I'm sure I'll get out to see some games I just haven't set anything up just yet."

Does Gavin, who will be a three year varsity starter for the Dons in 2018 set any personal goals heading into the season?

"Our school has had some great running backs over the years but Chris James set a school record for rushing fore 2,000 yards and 30 touchdowns. It's a big goal to set but that's one of my own personal goals for this season. I just know that if I do my job well good things will happen and just helping us win games is always my main goal."

Gavin filled us in on gameday routine.

"I'm not a big game day routine guy to be honest. I like to listen to some Meek Mill before a game. On the night before a game I definitely have a routine. Once I get home from school I'll drink a Gatorade and also drink some pickle juice. The pickle juice really helps me with avoiding any cramps and I've been drinking it ever since. I also have to watch Friday Night Lights the movie before every game. Also when I get up the next morning I have to eat Coco Puffs for breakfast."

