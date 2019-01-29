Niles (Ill.) Notre Dame senior running back recruit Ty Gavin (5-foot-11, 175 pounds) made a weekend official visit to Eastern Illinois University and added an offer this past weekend from the Panthers while on his official visit. Gavin checks in and recaps his latest recruiting news here.

"I had a really good official visit to EIU," Gavin said. "EIU also offered me a scholarship while I was on my official visit. It was great to add an offer from EIU and they definitely gave me a lot to think over and consider."

Gavin recapped his impressions from his weekend visit to EIU.

"I had a really good visit and I like the coaches at EIU. I've know Coach (Adam) Cushing and Coach Kuc (John Kuceyeski) for a long time and they are great coaches. Coach Kuc was recruiting me for Cornell. I was able to learn a lot more about EIU and what they have to offer. EIU has a lot to offer and they have a lot of people excited about the program including the guys on the team. EIU also made it clear that they want me to be a part of the program and that was a good feeling."

Gavin is also looking hard at a few other college options this winter.

"I made an official visit to Winona State (D2) a few weeks ago and I had a great visit. Winona State also has a great program and a great coaching staff. I really enjoyed just getting to learn more about Winona State and they have also been recruiting me for a while now. I'm also planning to make an official visit to Michigan this weekend. Michigan has offered me a Preferred Walk-On roster spot and I'm also interested in learning more about Michigan and what they have to offer."

Gavin will make his college choice once he makes his weekend official visit to Michigan.

"I'm going to take the official visit to Michigan this weekend and then I'm going to sit down and make my decision. I'm going to decide between Winona State, EIU and Michigan."

