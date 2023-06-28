Hoffman Estates (Ill.) senior running back recruit Matt Lawson (5-foot-10, 195 pounds) saw his recruiting stock spike as several in state FCS level schools offered him a scholarship after a handful of impressive summer camp performances. Lawson also made a recent unofficial visit to Illinois State, and the first visit impressions stuck with him as Lawson on Tuesday night gave the Redbirds his verbal commitment.

"I went and made an unofficial visit last week with my family and everyone at Illinois State was very welcoming," Lawson said. "Illinois State really showed me a lot of love and they really impressed me and my family on the visit. I talked it over with my family and I called up the coaches today at Illinois State today and committed."

Lawson discussed what factors led him to pledge to Illinois State.

"Illinois State is pretty close to home which wasn't a big factor for me, but I know my family was really hoping I would stay closer to home for college. I've been to Illinois State also when I was a sophomore and camped with them and even back then everyone was just really nice and friendly. Illinois State also is Running Back University. They have a long history and tradition of running the football and they have developed some great running backs. Also Coach (Sam) Ojuri had a great college career at NDSU and is also a great coach who I'm excited to play for in college."

So what other schools did Lawson consider before committing to Illinois State?

"Illinois State was my top school and I also looked into South Dakota and also Northern Iowa. I had offers from all three schools but Illinois State was the only school I visited. The visit last week to Illinois State definitely played a big factor in my decision. I was able to just get a better feel for the coaches and the team and I also was able to get a lot of answers when I visited. I'm definitely excited about my decision."

So what are the Illinois State Redbirds getting in Matt Lawson?

"Illinois State is getting a high energy guy who is also a leader and also a hard worker. I'm ready to go to work and I'm just excited to make my college decision. I can just focus on my team now and my senior season."

Matt Lawson is verbally committed to Illinois State.

Sign up or upgrade to EDGYTIM.com today