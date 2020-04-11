Chicago Heights (Ill.) Marian Catholic junior running back recruit Tajheem Lawson (5-foot-11, 175 pounds) decided earlier today to give NIU and head coach Thomas Hammock his verbal commitment. Lawson, who is now the Huskies eight overall commitment in the Class of 2021 discusses his decision here.

"NIU just feels like home to me and that was the big factor," Lawson said. "Everyone at NIU has always been very welcoming the different times I've visited the school. It's a program that is based on family and a loving foundation. NIU just feels right to me so I committed."

Lawson, who was recruited by the NIU Huskies as a running back was asked why he decided to give NIU his decision this early spring.

"I just felt like I know what I want and where I want to go to school, so why wait to make a decision? NIU feels like a great fit for me pin a lot of different ways. I know a few guys already on the team and NIU and I also know Travon (Rudolph) from Crete who will be on the team next year. NIU's offense is a great fit for me since they look to run the football and I also know I'll get a great education at NIU."

So did the distance from home play a factor at all in his decision?

"Honestly it wasn't an issue for me at all. It really came down to who I felt had the best plan for me and where I felt the most comfortable. It will be great for my family since it's so close to home and they are pumped about my decision. I'll be the first member of my family to go to college so this really does mean a lot to me and my family.".

Did the current Corona virus pandemic impact Lawson's timing of his pledge to NIU?

"It's a big factor for kids with recruiting now for sure, because everyone is looking harder trying to find a school to call home. In my case, I already knew I was set to NIU before really it became such a big deal, so it never really played a part at all."

Tajheem Lawson, who said his final two schools came down to NIU and Miami of Ohio is the eight known verbal commitment in the NIU Class of 2021 and the sixth known in state commitment. Lawson joins Sterling DE Trevon Jordan. Richmond Burton OT Luke Eckardt, Aurora Christian QB Ethan Hampton, Solorio S Brian Whitsey and Batavia WR Trey Urwiler as in state pledges for the Huskies.

Tajheem Lawson is verbally committed to NIU.

Sign up or upgrade to EDGYTIM.com today