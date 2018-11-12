Aurora (Ill.) Waubonsie Valley junior running back prospect Bryce Logan (5-foot-8, 171 pounds) recently wrapped up his junior season and was able to get out on Saturday to visit Cincinnati on Saturday. Logan checks in and recap his weekend stop at Cincinnati and more here.

"My Dad and I made the trip on Saturday out to Cincinnati," Logan said. "I've also been in contact with more and more college coaches this fall and recruiting has also been going pretty well so far."

Logan recapped his first impressions from Cincinnati.

"The visit to Cincinnati went really well. The atmosphere at Cincinnati is astounding and the coaching staff from the head coach and everyone all the way down really care in depth about the players and their lives. It was my first trip to Cincinnati and I will for sure be going back for the junior day and camps later on in 2019."

So did anything stand out at Cincinnati for Logan?

"The improvements to the stadium was something that stood out to me about Cincinnati and just the lifestyle and living quarters that they athletes and everyday students live in. Cincinnati has put a great deal of money into that program and the people who make it as amazing as it is."

So which other schools have been in contact with Logan?

"I've had good contact with with Columbia lately and it's been both Cincinnati and Columbia are the two main schools for now but other coaches/recruiting coordinators have started to follow me on Twitter. Illinois, NIU, Missouri, Michigan and Miami of Ohio have all started to follow me."

So what does Logan have planned for this off season?

"I'm going to get back in the weight room for sure and pack some more weight on and size, then start getting back into my speed and agility training work. I also want to get my grade point average up some more. Right now I'm sitting at a 4.12 GPA for the semester before finals but I want to get it even higher."