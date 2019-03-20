Aurora (Ill.) Waubonsie Valley junior running back recruit Bryce Logan (5-foot-8, 171 pounds) checks in and discusses his latest recruiting news, upcoming visit plans and much more in this latest recruiting update.

"We start our spring break this Friday and I'm excited to get break started," Logan said. "I'm also planning to get out to make a few college visits next week and I've also been starting to hear from some new schools recently."

Logan filled us in on his upcoming visit plans.

"I'm set to get out to visit NIU on March 27th and then I'm heading out to Kansas State on March 29th. Both schools have been staying in contact with me and I'm excited to see what they have to offer."

Logan has also been drawing new recruiting looks recently.

"I've started to hear from schools like Cornell. Columbia and also Michigan State. A lot of the school have been sending me camp invitations for this summer. Several schools have also been telling me and my coaches at school that they will be back in school once the spring recruiting period reopens soon."

Logan is also looking hard at overall academic strength when it comes to an eventual school to call home.

"It's exciting to hear from schools like Air Force, Cornell and Columbia because my goal has always been to focus on schools that offer great academics. Academic strength is a big factor for me and I've always taken my grades seriously. My focus has been to always do well in the class room and also on the field, and to let football hopefully open up some opportunities for me beyond the football field."

So what does Logan plan to study in college?

"I'm looking at majoring in political science. I'm definitely a people person and I'm very interested in politics and different areas such as international relations."

Bryce Logan has a scholarship offer from Air Force.