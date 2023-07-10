Chicago (Ill.) Mt. Carmel senior running back recruit Alonzo Manning II (5-foot-6, 170 pounds) over the weekend decided to give the US Naval Academy his verbal commitment. Manning, who was recruited by the Navy Midshipmen as a running back/slotback discusses his college decision in this latest recruiting update.

"I decided to commit to Navy because overall it's just the best overall fit for me," Manning II. said. "I made an unofficial visit to Navy back in mid June and the visit definitely helped me learn a lot more about serving and going to school at a service academy and I felt really comfortable on that visit."

Manning II pointed towards some of the key factors which led him to pledge to Navy.

"Navy just has so much to offer both from a school perspective along with just the different benefits that they offer . The overall job opportunities after graduation from the Naval Academy are pretty amazing. Navy has a huge alumni network which helps big time when it comes to getting a job in the real world someday. The education that's offered at the Naval Academy is really top notch and you'll come out with a world class degree and education. Navy really does set you up for life in so many ways and all of those factors really made Navy stand out from every other school."

Manning II put in extra research, talked to a lot of different people about serving in the armed services before committing to Navy.

"I talked to a lot of different people about Navy and just what it's like and what it's all about. I spoke a lot with Coach (Chris) Roll and his son Peter Roll who goes to Navy now. I also spoke with my strength coach (Joe Kubit) about going to Navy and serving, and my sister is also in the Army and we've talked about the pro's and com's from serving.I feel like I have a clear idea now of what Navy offers and what living and going to school along with life after graduation is all about."

So which other schools did Manning II consider before committing to Navy?

"I was looking really hard ay a lot of higher academic schools like Dartmouth, Harvard along with Fordham and also Georgetown. I also spoke with a lot of different FCS schools but in the end I wanted to go to a school that offers great academics and that was my top priority. When you mix in the academics at Navy then add in all of the benefits that they offer including paying for everything, it was just very hard to say no to them. My family is also excited and on board with my decision to commit to Navy."

So what was the hardest part of the recruiting process for Manning II?

"I would say the hardest part for me was just trying to get more looks and attention from other schools. Also just the pressures of having to go into every camp and be great just to be still considered by schools was also hard. I'm just very glad to have my recruiting process completed. Now I can just focus on being a kid again and helping us win a state title again this season."

Alonzo Manning is verbally committed to Navy.