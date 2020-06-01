EdgyTim - RB Moore Jr. adds a new offer

Chicago (Ill.) DeLaSalle senior running back recruit Jason Moore Jr. (5-foot-10, 189 pounds) was able to add an offer over the weekend from Northern Iowa. Moore checks in and discusses his latest offer and recruiting news here.

"Northern Iowa just offered me," Moore said. "I know that Northern Iowa is a really good football program. I know that they were highly ranked in FCS last season. I'll definitely look harder into Northern Iowa and learn more about the school."

Moore Jr. also recapped his latest recruiting news so far this summer.

"I've been able to add a few new offers including a few D2 school offers. I still have offers from Ball State and Kent State. I was suppose to make visits to see schools like Ball State, Kent State and also Western Michigan and some other MAC schools but those all got cancelled."

Has Moore Jr. been looking any harder at his college options and offers since the COVID-19 pandemic?

"Some schools have been talking about me making a decision soon because more kids are committing. Ball State has been really interested in me lately and they like me as either a running back or at receiver for them. I've been just doing more research on schools and talking with the coaches lately."

Moore Jr. is also hoping to get out and see schools and hopefully make a few camps sometime soon.

"If any of the college camps are available this summer I'll be attending them."

Jason Moree Jr. has scholarship offers from Ball State, Kent State and Northern Iowa.