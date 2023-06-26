Chicago (Ill.) Brother Rice senior running back recruit Randall Nauden (5-foot-10, 195 pounds) was able to wrap up his recruiting process over the weekend and gave the US Naval Academy his verbal commitment. Nauden, who made a weekend unofficial visit to the Naval Academy came away highly impressed with Navy after his two day visit then shortly after committed to the Navy Midshipmen. Nauden discusses his college decision here.

"Navy just has so much to offer both while in school then after graduation" Nauden said. "Navy offers the highest of academics along with playing at the highest level of college football. The academic and career opportunities available are just amazing, and after my weekend unofficial visit I was ready to make my decision so I committed."

Nauden, who was offered and recruited by Navy as a running back/slot receiver pointed towards his weekend unofficial visit as a big key in his eventual decision.

"I think we had questions about the Naval Academy going in, and my family and I came out of that two day visit with a lot of answers. It is definitely not a normal commitment and not a normal recruiting process with a service academy. We needed to do a lot of research, ask a lot of different questions and talk to a lot of different people. I talked to current players, former players along with different coaches and staff in the process. We also talked to family friends who served in the Navy. I was able to come away from that visit with the answers I was searching for and I was ready to make my decision. My parents are totally on board with my decision."

So which other schools did Nauden consider before committing to Navy?

"I looked at a lot of different schools on several different levels. I looked at schools like Campbell, Harvard, Toledo, Western Michigan plus Old Dominion. A lot of the bigger D1 schools all wanted to see me at camps this summer and I just felt that Navy just had so much more to offer compared to all of the other schools that recruited me."

Nauden is also excited about his fit in the Navy offense.

"Navy is planning to change up the offense and they recruited me as both a running back along with also playing some slot receiver, They feel it all just depends on how I fit best into the offense. I'm more than willing to play anywhere I can to help the team win games."

So what will Nauden study at the Naval Academy?

"I'm planning to major in Cyber Security in college and I've always loved technology. It's really a great fit for me and getting a degree in that field is huge major on the job market. I'll be able to get hands on experience in the Navy then be ready for going into the working world with a highly sought after field and degree."

Now that his recruiting process is behind him, Nauden is excited to focus in on his upcoming senior season.

"It just feels good top have my recruited done and a decision completed. I can just go back to having fun and play my senior season without having to worry about recruiting."

