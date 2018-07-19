Bolingbrook (Ill.) senior running back recruit Quentin Pringle (5-foot-9, 180 pounds) decided this evening to give Eastern Kentucky University his verbal commitment. Pringle discusses his decision here.

"I committed tonight to Eastern Kentucky," Pringle said. "It came down to Eastern Kentucky and also Western Illinois. I had a really good visit to Eastern Kentucky and I just feel that Eastern Kentucky is just a better fit overall for me so I decided to commit to them."

Pringle, who visited Eastern Kentucky a few weeks ago discussed why he gave the Colonels his verbal commitment.

"Eastern Kentucky has been recruiting me for a long time now and they really made me feel wanted. They definitely recruited me the hardest out of any other school. I made a visit to Eastern Kentucky a few weeks ago and I had a great visit. I really like the offense they run at EKU and it's a very similar offense to what we run at Bolingbrook. The coaches are great at Eastern Kentucky and they really showed me my role in the offense and how well I fit in with them. Eastern Kentucky offered me as a running back and they really use the running backs in a lot of different ways and I can fit in well with that offense."

Pringle also came away impressed with what the Colonels offer on and off the field.

"I was also able to see the campus, the facilities and everything at Eastern Kentucky is really nice. I just felt good at Eastern Kentucky and very comfortable on my visit. I also get along great with everyone there and I'm just really excited about my decision."

Pringle is also thrilled to have given the Colonels his verbal commitment.

"I'm really happy to have made my decision. I would say the hardest part was just all the pressure with recruiting. The coaches didn't pressure me too much, but it was more like pressure from everyone wanting to know where I was going to go to school and all of that. I can just focus on my team and my senior season."

Pringle is also excited about the Raiders chances this coming season.

"We are looking really good this summer in camp. It's an exciting team and we have a lot of good players. I'm just ready to go out and get Bolingbrook back to state this year."

Quentin Pringle is verbally committed to Eastern Kentucky University.